5 displaced after Miami Gardens house fire

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire forced a family of five out of their Miami Gardens home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a house near Northwest 190th Terrace and 19th Avenue, at around 4 p.m., Friday.

Photographs taken by crews captured smoke pouring out of the roof while firefighters surrounded the property.

Officials said the fire ignited in a shed attached to the rear of the house and then spread to a small area of the home, causing significant smoke damage.

Crews pulled a hose line and were able to put out the flames.

Investigators believe the blaze may have started after the homeowner forgot to turn off a grill.

All five people inside the house got out safely.

The Red Cross will be providing temporary assistance to the family.

