5 cars burglarized in Davie neighborhood

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie resident is offering a reward after someone broke his and several others’ cars in a Davie neighborhood.

Dubbed by residents the “Walking Burglar,” the subject could be seen on surveillance video walking up to different cars and checking to see if they were open.

“As he was walking around, he hit a car, any car that was open, at every house that he walked passed,” said Dr. Jeff Bernstein.

Bernstein is one of several residents in the Mystique Estates neighborhood who had their car burglarized. Bernstein served as a police officer for 15 years, and is now a psychologist who trains other officers.

A total of five cars were hit in the neighborhood. However, he walked around and tried many more.

“He got a wallet, cash, credit cards — those kinds of things,” Bernstein said. “We know in one case, [he] used a credit card at a gas station to purchase gas.”

The crook was caught on surveillance camera getting into Bernstein’s son’s Mercedes.

“We saw it on our video cameras that he went in the car, and he just went through the glove compartment,” Bernstein’s son said.

Bernstein said luckily the man walked away empty handed, but he said he doesn’t want to take a chance on the subject coming back.

Bernstein said he will put $1,000 down for a reward to help find the man behind the crime. Bernstein said he will then increase the reward for five weeks.

“I spoke with one of the police chiefs that’s a friend of mine and he told me although the Broward County Jail is crowded, he still has room for one more,” Bernstein said.

If you have any information on these car thefts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

