44 teachers call out sick in protest of rising health care costs at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Over a third of the teachers at St. Thomas Aquinas High School have called out sick in protest of the rising costs of their health care.

A total of 44 of the school’s 123 teachers called out sick Friday, leaving many students grouped together for their classes.

Students said the incident is a protest from the teachers in response to changes to their health insurance that led to an increase in cost. Students also said that teachers at the school haven’t received a raise in many years, leading to increased financial issues.

One student, who said his mother works at the school, said the health care costs eat up 20 percent of his mother’s take home pay.

The Archdiocese confirmed that the teachers were out. However, they did not say why.

“All I know is that not a lot of teachers are here,” said student Garrett Perraud. “They let us know where we should go instead of classes, but they really haven’t said much about the whole problem, really just today only. [They] haven’t really said anything about the teachers or the health care, the strike at all really.”

Many students said their families pay good money them to attend the school and to have such a situation going on is disheartening.

