43-year-old beloved rhino, Toshi, dies at Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has announced the passing of beloved rhino, Toshi.

Toshi was a staple with the zoo since his arrival from Japan in 1983.

Zoo officials made the decision to euthanize him because of age and health-related issues.

Toshi was believed to be the oldest Eastern Black rhino in North America and the second oldest in the world.

He was 43.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.