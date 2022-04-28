PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man and three teenage boys suspected of breaking into cars in Pembroke Pines after they led officers in a cross-county chase that ended in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Pembroke Pines Police said it started overnight when officers received a tip that the suspects were burglarizing unmarked vehicles in three neighborhoods, early Thursday morning.

Investigators said the suspects targeted the Honeywoods, Portraits and Antigua residential communities.

Over police radio, an officer was heard saying, “Vehicle and armed subjects out of Broward, that was found on Northwest 143rd street, from Northwest Seventh Avenue, a silver Mercedes.”

According to police, the pursuit began at around 3 a.m. when officers tried to stop the silver Mercedes-Benz. Inside the car were the burglary suspects.

When officers tried to flag down the suspects, investigators said, they drove off and headed south into Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Police also joined Pembroke Pines Police officers hot on the suspects’ trail, while a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter hovered above them.

“Four Black, male subjects, all wearing black hoodies. Again, use caution, they may possibly be armed,” said police on the radio. “I’m being advised that one may be wearing a white hoodie; the driver may be wearing a white hoodie.”

Video showed the scene outside a home along Northwest 143rd Street and 12th Avenue. Police said it was here when the suspects bailed from the car and ran inside the home.

“14310 Northwest 12th Ave.,” said law enforcement through the scanners.

“Just four subjects, possibly armed. I don’t know if they live here or if this is going to be another burglary,” said an officer.

Police surrounded the home with weapons in hand.

“The vehicle is dumped, two houses north of where they ran into, and we’re lighting up the house now,” said an officer.

Inside the home, there was also four young women who were detained by police.

Off camera, the women told 7News they did not have any connection to the subjects.

MDPD officers handcuffed and apprehended the suspects. They said all but one of them is under 18 years old.

Police spent hours at the scene continuing their investigation.

The suspects face felony burglary charges.

