MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took four people to the hospital with gunshot wounds after, officials said, gunfire broke out in a residential neighborhood in Miami, Saturday evening.

According to investigators, the shooting took place in two different locations several blocks apart. City of Miami Police responded to the scene and cordoned off a large area near Northwest 14th Avenue and 62nd Street.

7News cameras captured crime scene tape and police cruisers, as detectives searched for clues and tried to piece together the incident.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said they received the first call about the shooting just after 6 p.m. “The initial call came in for one person shot off of 65th Street and 17th [Avenue],” he said. ‘The we began to receive additional information that we had multiple people shot in these two different locations.”

Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and were able to help police locate and identify the victims.

Paramedics transported them to Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials said the victims range in age from 14 to 20 years old.

Investigators have not provided any information on a possible shooter or shooters.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

