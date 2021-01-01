4 dead, 3 teens hospitalized after crash in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in West Miami-Dade has left four adults dead and three teenagers hospitalized.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash along West 79th Street and West Flagler Street, just before 4 a.m., Friday.

According to FHP, the vehicle carrying the four adults attempted to make a left on Flagler Street when it was hit by the vehicle with the three teens inside.

The four adults were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three 16-year-olds were transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center with injuries that were deemed not life-threatening.

Police are investigating if drugs, alcohol or speed played a role as to the cause of the crash.

