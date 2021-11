NEAR SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – Four Cuban migrants were found near Sugarloaf Key.

Video shared on social media showed the migrants clinging on to the lighthouse six miles off the island.

The migrants were taken into coast guard custody and officials said all four will be sent back to Cuba.

