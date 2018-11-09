4 arrested after fentanyl, heroin discovered during Miami drug busts

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officers have arrested several people after conducting two drug busts in Miami.

City of Miami Police first raided an apartment complex in the area of the 300 block of Northwest 16th Street, Friday morning.

7News cameras captured two people being arrested outside of a gray two-story building.

A second location in the area of Northwest First Court and 15th Street was also raided by officers.

Large amounts of heroin and fentanyl, along with cocaine and an illegal handgun were among the items seized by police.

“There’s actually a women’s shelter in the back with children and women that are trying to build themselves up,” a woman near the scene said. “Even young mothers, and so to have exposure to this can be day and night, it can be a challenge.”

No one in the area is more aware of that challenge than law enforcement.

“We’ve seen an increase nationwide on the use and the abuse that can come out of the use of fentanyl and other drugs, and this area is obviously active with this type of activity,” Miami Police Maj. Francisco Fernandez said, “so we’re here to make a difference. We’re here to make it safer for the children.”

Earlier this year, fentanyl claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

An autopsy revealed fifth-grader Alton Banks had both heroin and fentanyl in his system when he died on June 23.

“This is just further validation that we have an incredible crisis in our community,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez said at the time.

Fentanyl is a synthetic painkiller so potent that even trace amounts can kill a child.

Health and law enforcement officials consider its growing presence a national crisis.

“Anytime you take narcotics, anytime you take weapons off the street,” Fernandez said, “it’s a good day for good guys, it’s a good day because we just may have saved somebody’s life.”

In total, police arrested four people in Friday’s busts — something many people in the community hope to see continue.

“Just got to take it one step at a time, and pray that we really get who we need,” a neighbor said, “and just ask the police officers to continue to be strong and do as they need, as they always do.”

Officials said similar drug busts are expected in the near future.

