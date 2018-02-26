4 arrested after cross-county police chase ends in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested four people after they led deputies in a cross-county chase that came to an end along Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, their helicopter was following the subjects, who were riding in a silver Hyundai sedan southbound into Broward County, at around 3 p.m., Monday.

Officials said the vehicle was reportedly stolen and was possibly involved in an armed robbery that took place earlier on Monday.

The trio zig-zagged through Deerfield Beach before heading back north on I-95, as Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies gave chase.

BSO deputies stopped the Hyundai just north of Yamato Road, in Boca Raton, after the driver of the Hyundai lost control of the vehicle. Four males inside the vehicle were then taken into custody at gunpoint.

Authorities have shut down all but one of the northbound lanes of I-95 while they investigate. They have urged drivers to avoid the area.

