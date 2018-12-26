3-year-old takes father’s motorcycle for ride, crashes in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she took her father’s motorcycle and crashed it into a fence in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene along Northeast 163rd Street and Sixth Avenue, just after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the father, along with other family members, rushed outside of their home after hearing noise coming from the front yard. When they arrived, they discovered the daughter driving a three-wheeled motorcycle.

Police believe the motorcycle may have been a BRP Can-Am Spyder Roadster.

The girl’s 35-year-old father tried to get a hold of the motorcycle while chasing it on foot but failed. Instead, he ended up being dragged down the westbound lanes of 163rd Street.

Moments later, the motorcycle crashed into a fence at a Westar gas station.

Rescue crews transported the father to a local hospital. The girl was airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. The extent of their injuries are unclear.

