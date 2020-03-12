3-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A toddler sustained serious injures after being hit by a car in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 33rd Avenue and 14th Court just after 7 p.m., Wednesday.

Authorities said a vehicle was traveling along the northbound lanes of 33rd Avenue when the driver behind the wheel heard a thump and thought it was a ball.

The driver told police another thump was heard, leading the driver to get out of the car to find it was a child that had been hit.

The 3-year-old was transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert with serious injuries.

The driver remained on scene.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.