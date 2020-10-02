3-year-old boy shot at Tamarac home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A toddler had to be taken to the hospital after he was shot in the hand at a Tamarac home.

The shooting happened at a home near University Hospital at around 3 p.m., Friday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the child’s parents found him and immediately drove the child themselves to the emergency room to seek medical attention.

Crime scene detectives have since arrived on the scene to question the parents and investigate the incident.

It remains unknown whether the child was shot by someone else or if the gunshot was self-inflicted.

