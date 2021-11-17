DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people, including a child, were transported to the hospital after their car was left mangled in a hit-and-run accident near a railroad in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office received calls for help in the area of Southwest 10th Street and Dixie Highway, just after 1 a.m., Wednesday.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found a mangled silver sedan.

The driver of the silver sedan and two other passengers, including a child, were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The other driver fled the scene.

Investigators have shut down 10th street, just east of the railroad.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

