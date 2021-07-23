MIAMI (WSVN) - Three people, including two police officers, were transported to the hospital after a crash in Miami.

The crash happened near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and West Flagler Street, Friday morning.

The force of the crash caused the second vehicle to roll over.

Miami Police said two officers and one other person were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

