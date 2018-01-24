3 teens face attempted burglary charges, 2 turned in by parents

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Three teenagers caught on camera vandalizing a cellphone business in North Miami have been arrested.

Surveillance video outside the TracFone Wireless store near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 120th Street showed three people approaching the store before they broke the glass door.

The alarm was then trigged, scaring the three off.

This attempted robbery happened in November.

According to North Miami Police, the three are currently facing charges.

Two of them were turned in by their parents.

