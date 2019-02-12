3 soldiers hurt after training incident at Homestead Air Reserve Base

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Three U.S. Army soldiers were rushed to the hospital after they were involved in a parachute accident in Homestead.

Officials said the service members were conducting night training over the Homestead Air Reserve Base, at around 4 a.m., Tuesday.

7News cameras captured their arrival at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Officials said Tuesday that two of the soldiers remain in critical condition. The third soldier is said to be seriously injured.

A spokesperson confirmed the wounded soldiers were members of the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights, based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, are the Army’s parachute team.

According to base officials, the three soldiers were conducting a HALO jump as part of a routine night training operation.

HALO jumps require the soldiers to jump from a high altitude and free fall for some time before deploying their parachute from a low altitude.

Several soldiers were seen arriving at the hospital to be with their teammates hours after the accident.

The incident remains under investigation.

