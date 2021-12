MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were saved at sea after their flight took an unexpected turn off the Florida Keys.

A Coast Guard crew and a good Samaritan raced to help the people on board after their plane plunged into the water.

The Cessna 210-aircraft went down near the Marathon International Airport.

No one was seriously hurt.

