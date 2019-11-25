3 Lanes closed on Palmetto Expressway due to rollover crash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash happened on the Palmetto Expressway has caused traffic headaches for commuters.

The crash happened on in the southbound lanes of Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 58th Street, Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and are tending to those involved.

Tow trucks also responded to the scene and are trying to clear the wreck.

There have not been any reports of injuries at this time.

All regular southbound lanes are shut down, and one express lane remains open.

