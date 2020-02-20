3 lanes blocked following crash on WB Palmetto at NW 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A collision has three westbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway blocked at Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene just before 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to fire officials, one person was taken to a nearby hospital by a private ambulance.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where one left-hand lane could be seen getting by the crash scene.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

