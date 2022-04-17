TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash led to traffic delays in Tamarac and left three people injured, officials said.

According to Tamarac Fire Rescue, the crash occurred in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and Woodlands Boulevard, Sunday morning.

Two of the victims were extricated and transported to Broward Health Medical Center as trauma alerts.

Debris could be seen on both sides of the roadway.

Commercial Boulevard was shut down between 64th Avenue and Rock Island Road. It has since reopened to traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

