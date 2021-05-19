3 injured after Tesla crashes into road ranger along I-95

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has been transported after an early morning crash along Interstate 95 involving a Tesla and a road ranger.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene in the northbound express lanes of I-95 near 103rd Street, just before 5:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol said a Tesla collided into the back of a road ranger. Two rangers were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The rangers were blocking an express lane with traffic cones and lights flashing in front of another crash.

Both rangers were taken to the hospital with injuries deemed not life-threatening.

The driver of the Tesla was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert with severe but also not life-threatening injuries.

According to FHP, it remains unclear if the Tesla was on autopilot at the time of the crash.

The car was towed from the scene just after 7 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.