MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic stop in Miramar led to a police chase that ended with three people taken into custody in Miami Gardens. One person remains at large.

According to Miramar Police, their agency’s officers attempted to pull over a vehicle at an unspecified location in Miramar, Sunday evening.

A chase ensued when the driver refused to stop. It ended in a residential neighborhood in Miami Gardens, when the subjects’ car stopped and all four of them took off running.

During the pursuit on foot, a Miami Gardens Police officer suffered a knee injury. No Miramar Police officers were injured.

Police were able to apprehend three of the subjects. They continue to search for the fourth person.

If you have any information on the missing person’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

