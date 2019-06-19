3 hospitalized after stabbing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three men have been taken to the hospital after they were stabbed in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the victims were stabbed in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 25th Street, at around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews transported the men to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Officials said a dispute quickly escalated between the group before the stabbing took place.

Cellphone video taken by a 7News viewer showed several police officers standing near an orange Lamborghini Huracan and a possible blood stain on the street next to a white BMW sedan.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

