3 hospitalized after emergency landing of helicopter in Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been hospitalized after a helicopter made an emergency landing in Key West.

Monroe County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near South Roosevelt Boulevard on Monday night and helped the passengers out of the helicopter.

The Key West Police Department as well as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office captured the sightseeing helicopter in the water.

The pilot and two passengers were transported and taken to Lower Keys Medical Center with minor injuries.

The cause of the hard landing is currently unknown.

According to the owner of Air Adventure Helicopter Tours, the pilot has been a part of the company for a year and a half and is very experienced. This is the first incident in their five years of operation.

