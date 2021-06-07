SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least two people have been killed in a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting took place near Southwest 126th Court and 282nd Street, at around 1:40 a.m., Monday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the located five people who were shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced two people dead on the scene, including a 15-year-old.

The sister of one of the victims said her sister’s boyfriend shot her and three children.

The boyfriend was located nearby, and when officers attempted to negotiate, the subject died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Two juveniles, ages 16 and 11, were airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital. They are in stable and critical condition respectively, according to police.

A fifth victim was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said this was an isolated incident so residents should not be worried about their safety.

“Law enforcement as a whole has a very difficult task of doing our best to keep our community safe,” said Miami-Dade Police PIO Angel Rodriguez. “We do want the community to know that we have all of our resources available and we are doing everything, and we are maintaining our community safe. We will continue to work tirelessly until we make sure that everyone in this community feels safe.”

