3 dead after Coast Guardsman shoots family, self in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard service member shot and killed his wife and 7-year-old son and critically injured his 8-year-old daughter before taking his own life in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting along Southwest 242nd Lane and 114th Court, early Sunday morning.

Officials said a domestic dispute between 44-year-old John Presnar and his wife, 39-year-old Gretchen Presnar, escalated into a shooting.

Police discovered the wife and the couple’s 7-year-old son deceased inside the home on arrival. Presnar was also found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MDFR crews transported the family’s 8-year-old daughter to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released the children’s names.

The USCG confirmed Presnar was an active duty member, serving as an electronics technician since 2001. He worked at a base in Miami Beach.

A spokesperson for the USCG released a statement that read in part, “The Coast Guard is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our hearts go out to the family members of those who were killed. We continue to pray for and offer the full support of the Coast Guard to the young child fighting for her life.”

