HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have died, and one person has been critically injured after a wrong-way crash in Hialeah Gardens.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Okeechobee Road between Northwest 87th and 95th avenues, just after 7 p.m., Friday.

According to FHP, a man traveling southbound in a Chevrolet sedan, for unknown reasons, crossed over into the northbound lanes of Okeechobee Road and hit a Nissan sedan head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet and the driver and front seat passenger of the Nissan, a man and a woman, were killed at impact, troopers said.

A man who was in the back seat of the Nissan was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

All three bodies have been removed from the crash site. Their injuries have not been revealed.

Okeechobee Road has been closed in both directions while troopers work the crash site. Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.