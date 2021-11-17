DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A family has been forced out of their home after a duplex fire in Delray Beach.

The flames left heavy damage throughout the home located along Southwest 11th Avenue and Third Street, Wednesday morning.

Three adults, three children and a cat were able to escape safely.

Those who lived in the duplex lost everything.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

