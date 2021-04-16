29 chihuahuas, dachshund mix dogs up for adoption in Miami-Dade

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Almost 30 dogs will be up for adoption at Miami-Dade Animal Services this weekend after they took them in from a South Florida caregiver.

According to officials, 29 Chihuahua and dachshund mix dogs were taken in from a caregiver, who agreed to let animal services take custody of the canines.

Officials said the caregiver had gotten overwhelmed while trying to find homes for the rescued dogs. They added they found the dogs in good condition with no evidence of animal neglect or cruelty.

No citations were given to the person who originally took the dogs in, officials said.

The dogs will be available for adoption starting on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption & Protection Center, at 3599 NW 79th Ave., in Doral.

Officials said all of the dogs were examined and have either been spayed or neutered.

