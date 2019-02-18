27th annual Florida Renaissance Festival returns to Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Renaissance revival is taking Deerfield Beach by storm, and it looks like it came straight out of “Game of Thrones.”

The Florida Renaissance Festival will bring visitors back in time to the era of kings.

Pirates, knights and maidens are just some of the many cosplays walking around Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach.

Festivalgoers will also have the chance to enjoy Renaissance games and music.

Now in its 27th year, the festival will be running every weekend until March 24.

