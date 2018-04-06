26 Florida National Guard members deployed to Southwest Asia

MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the Florida National Guard were deployed in a special ceremony, Friday.

Twenty-six members of the 260th Military Intelligence Battalion prepared to head to Southwest Asia.

A ceremony was held in Miami to bid them farewell and express gratitude for their service.

“I’m very thankful to people willing to put on a uniform to fully defend the freedoms of this country,” said Florida Gov. Rick Scott. “If we don’t defend the freedom of this country, we would lose all the rights that we all cherish, so thank you for what you are doing. Come back safe and sound, and I hope you have a great deployment, and I look forward to seeing you when you all get back.”

The governor went on to thank their families for their sacrifices as well, many of whom attended the ceremony.

