HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 2-year-old girl has died after she was left inside of a car in Homestead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel were dispatched to the 800 block of Northwest Third Avenue just before 4 p.m., Friday.

According to Homestead Police, a 2-year-old child was left in a transport vehicle. Police said the car does not belong to the child’s mother.

Crews rushed the girl to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The circumstances around the girl’s death remains unknown.

Miami-Dade Police have taken over the investigation into the toddler’s death.

