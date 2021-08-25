FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-year-old has died after, officials said, the child drowned in Fort Lauderdale.

Officers responded to reports of a missing child near the 700 block of Southwest Fourth Court, at around 10:05 p.m., Tuesday.

The child was found floating in the water under a bridge near the New River, close to Cooley Avenue.

Police officers pulled the child from the water and performed CPR.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the child to Broward Health Medical Center.

The child was in critical condition at the time of transport but was later pronounced dead.

