MIAMI (WSVN) - Two women came under fire in Miami’s Midtown neighborhood.

Police responded to calls of shots fired in the area of Victory Restaurant and Lounge, located at 3252 NE 1st Ave., at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, where they found two women injured by gunfire.

One woman was immediately transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Fire Rescue in stable condition, said police.

Officers found a second woman who appeared to have been grazed by a bullet, and she was treated on the scene by Miami Fire Rescue.

Police said the women were innocent bystanders and not the shooter’s targets. One of them had just finished their shift at work while another was waiting for her Lyft ride to pick her up.

“We don’t know who the intended victim was, but we know that it wasn’t intended for these two,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

Those who live nearby said they heard several shots before officers flooded the area.

“It was like 15, I don’t know how many,” said Freddy who was driving for Uber at the time when his vehicle was struck by some of the bullets.

Freddy’s car was riddled with bullets.

“I was trying to hide inside the car,” he said. “In that moment, I tried to hide and that guy over there take the girl out the car and I left because he start to shoot again.”

His passenger was the victim grazed by a bullet.

Freddy sped off and flagged down police.

“I almost die. I was lucky for sure,” Freddy said.

The two victims are expected to be OK.

Other residents and businesses in the area noted they have seen an increase in gun violence in the area in the past six months to a year, something they said was unusual previously.

“Scary, for all people. It’s very scary because it’s not the first time,” said Jesus Palacio.

“I heard nine gunshots go off in two successive rounds,” said Ray Youssef. “I was at the fourth floor of that hotel there on the corner, and I heard some screaming, people yelling at each other, and then the police showed up.”

Police said they have a general description of the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

