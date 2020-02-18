2 women found dead inside car that fell into water near Fisher Island

NEAR FISHER ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) – Two women have been found dead inside of a car that fell off a ferry which runs between Fisher Island and Miami Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene off Government Cut at around 5 p.m., Tuesday.

The operators of the Pelican ferry boat reported a car had gone overboard, and two women were in the vehicle, according to witnesses.

#UPDATE Dive crews with @MiamiDadeFire located the vehicle with 2 unresponsive females inside and are working other local response crews to recover the ppl and car. NOK have been notified. The @USCG will conduct a maritime incident investigation.#Ready, #Relevant — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 19, 2020

Videos and pictures posted on social media showed rescue crews teaming up by air and sea as they searched for the vehicle.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where two rescue divers could be seen searching in the water.

Aerial footage showed an empty space on the front of the Pelican ferry.

7News cameras captured divers locating an apparent piece of the car, Tuesday night.

The Fisher Island Community Association released a statement regarding the incident, Tuesday night.

“Shortly before 5 p.m. today, a vehicle on the Fisher Island ferry ended up in the water for reasons still unknown at this point in time,” Roberto Sosa, the association’s president and CEO, said. “Fisher Island Community Association is actively assisting the various agencies involved in the ongoing recovery efforts. Our thoughts are with all those affected. We cannot confirm any additional details at this point in time.”

City of Miami and Miami Beach fire rescue crews also assisted in the search.

7News cameras captured several ambulances waiting at the nearby Coast Guard station.

The Miami-Dade Police Department and U.S. Coast Guard continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this death investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

