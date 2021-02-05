2 transported following NE Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northeast Sixth Avenue and 159th Street, early Friday morning.

Authorities said a man and a woman were found inside a white SUV in the middle of the roadway, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to Aventura Hospital in stable condition.

Northeast Sixth Avenue was shut down to traffic but has since reopened.

The shooting remains under investigation.

