2 transported after car strikes NW Miami-Dade bus bench

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two pedestrians have been taken to the hospital after a car struck a bus bench in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene along the 2400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, just before 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, two pedestrians were struck when the silver Cadillac sedan hit the bus bench.

City of Miami Fire Rescue officials said one patient was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The other was taken to the hospital’s regular emergency room. Their conditions remain unknown.

7 Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where the Cadillac could be seen with heavy front-end damage resting on top of the bus bench.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.