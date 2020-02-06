2 transported after bus crashes into SW Miami-Dade park

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people had to be transported to the hospital after a bus crashed into a bus stop located outside a Southwest Miami-Dade park.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units were called to Brothers to the Rescue Park, in the area of Coral Way and Southwest 72nd Avenue, at around 5 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, the bus ran off the road and partly broke through the fence around the park.

Paramedics transported two patients to Kendall Regional Medical Center. One of the patients was taken as a trauma alert and the other was not, fire officials said.

It remains unclear if the injured people were on the bus or along the road.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene where the bus could be seen resting near a baseball field’s fence inside of the park.

Aerial footage showed officers shutting down the eastbound lanes of Coral Way between 72nd and 75th avenues.

Video also showed that the bus destroyed the bus stop in front of the park.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

