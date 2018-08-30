2 subjects caught on camera stealing Porsche from Hollywood car dealership

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were caught on surveillance video footage burglarizing a car dealership in Hollywood and taking off with a Porsche.

Hollywood Police detectives are now searching for the two subjects following the burglary on Aug. 12, near Southwest 51st Street and State Road Seven.

Police said the two burglars worked together, using one vehicle to knock down the fence before the other drove off with an $80,000 2014 Porsche Panamera.

“They move one of the cars, they drive to the fence with another car and just run away with the Panamera,” said General Manager Sam Levy. “They just took the Panamera and the keys.”

The dealership said it is now making changes to prevent a similar crime from happening again.

“Now we’re taking the keys out of the dealership, so we don’t leave the keys here anymore,” said Levy. “We did a setup with the car, so it’s going to be a little hard to move a car from the lot now.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

