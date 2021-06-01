CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police had to establish a perimeter in Southwest Miami-Dade leading to two schools being put on lockdown.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to a call about two possibly armed subjects who entered a building in the area of Southwest 216th Street and 119th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Authorities said there is a victim but have not specified what injuries the victim sustained.

Pine Villa Elementary and Arthur and Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts were put on lockdown as a precaution.

The lockdown was lifted just before noon, after, police said, the subject left the area.

