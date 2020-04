POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two residents at the Court of Palm Aire in Pompano Beach have died from the coronavirus.

The two residents had been in the hospital for the past week, and five other residents have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Those patients remain at the hospital.

