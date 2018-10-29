2 police horses shocked outside Booker T. Washington High

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two horses being ridden by police officers were shocked outside of Booker T. Washington High School in Miami.

According to Miami Police, three officers were riding horses near the school when two of the animals were shocked after they passed a light pole, just before noon Monday.

The horses were taken back to their stables near Northwest Third Street and Third Court.

Officers said the horses are expected to be OK, but they will still be evaluated by a veterinarian.

