2 people, dog escape from catamaran after vessel catches fire near Seven Mile Bridge

NEAR BOOT KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – Two people and their dog escaped from a catamaran that ended up sinking after the vessel caught fire in the Florida Keys.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said the vessel caught fire near the Seven Mile Bridge, Wednesday.

The escaped boaters and the canine were met by officers, who would bring them safely back to shore.

The boaters believe the fire sparked in the vessel’s engine.

