SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescuers have found two additional victims at the partial building collapse site in Surfside, including the daughter of a City of Miami firefighter.

Friday morning, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced another two bodies had been found in the rubble overnight. The discoveries bring the total number of dead to 20.

“Tragically, one of those victims was the 7-year-old daughter of a City of Miami firefighter,” said Levine Cava.

The City of Miami Fire Department released a statement following the discovery reading in part, “Our hearts and prayers are with the families affected by this horrific tragedy. She was recovered last night by members of our Urban Search and Rescue Team, Florida Task Force 2.”

“They were able to identify a child whose father works for the City of Miami Fire Department and these are tough things for them,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I mean, obviously we focus on the families and rightfully so, but our folks have gone through a lot.”

Officials confirmed 128 people are unaccounted for and 188 are accounted for.

The Champlain Towers South Condominium Association board has since released a statement reading in part:

“The surviving members of the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association board have concluded that, in the best interest of all concerned parties, an independent Receiver should be appointed to oversee the legal and claims process. We are grieving and our hearts ache for those who have been lost and for their families. They have our deepest condolences.”

Meanwhile, plans are in the works to demolish what is left of the Champlain Towers South building.

“This is a decision that we need to make extremely carefully,” Levine Cava said.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said he and DeSantis are already looking into contractors.

“So that at the point where Mayor Cava made a decision, she would at least have some of the homework that had already been done so we wouldn’t lose any time,” he said.

Miami-Dade Police detectives are asking for the community’s help. Anyone who was at the site the morning of the collapse and has pictures or videos is asked to call the Surfside Collapse Witness Tip Line at 305-428-4417 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.

