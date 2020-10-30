2 Miami-Dade officers accused of protecting drugs in exchange for money

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers have been arrested for allegedly protecting drugs in exchange for money.

Miami-Dade Police officers Rodrick Flowers and Keith Edwards were arrested by the Drug Enforcement Administration following a four-and-a-half-month long undercover investigation.

According to the criminal complaint, a known South Florida money launderer out of Davie told someone posing as a member of a Mexican drug cartel that “both cops were on his payroll,” and “he could have the cops ready for anything as they both wanted to make money.”

Then in September, the two officers allegedly took $5,000 each to ensure a shipment of cocaine safely reached its destination.

The complaint detailed how the officers, in their own vehicles “were immediately in front of and behind the undercover vehicle almost the entire way, in order to serve as an escort for the drugs.”

All of the interactions were recorded with both audio and video.

Weeks later, both men were arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Three other people were also arrested in connection with the undercover investigation. Their charges range from conspiracy to distribute cocaine to money laundering.

