2 men suspected of cloning over 30 credit cards

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police busted two suspected credit card crooks at a Doral gas station.

Thirty-seven-year-old Rolando Guevara and 32-year-old Alfredo Garcia were caught refueling their truck with different cards at a Speedway gas station in Doral, Wednesday.

Detectives recovered more than 30 cloned credit cards from the duo.

Their bond has been set at $2,000 on multiple fraud charges.

