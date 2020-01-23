2 men caught, cited for dumping trash in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dumping trash in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood came at a cost for a pair of men.

Surveillance video caught them in late December pulling up in a black pickup truck in the Olympia Heights neighborhood.

They hopped out, dumped an old TV set and then took off.

In another incident, the driver of a red pickup truck was seen unloading junk from the back of his truck.

Both men were caught and received citations.

They were each required to pay $260.

