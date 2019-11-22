2 men arrested in shooting of Hialeah dentist

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two men accused of shooting a dentist outside her Hialeah office.

Hialeah Police arrested Ralph Benjamin and Hector Ledesma at Miami International Airport on Thursday after, they said, the duo tried to leave the country.

The dentist, identified as Dr. Carmen Ramirez, was on her way to work on East Eighth Avenue and 41st Street Tuesday morning when she was shot six times.

According to police, Ramirez is a witness in a fraud case out of Orlando, where a man is accused of stealing $40,000 from her business and faces three to five years in prison.

Police said Ledesma, who is the brother of the man facing fraud charges, came to the dentist’s office to kill her.

According to investigators, Benjamin pulled the trigger, and Ledesma drove the getaway vehicle.

Ramirez was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she remains in critical condition.

Aerial footage showed investigators taking photographs and collecting clues at the scene.

Ledesma and Benjamin appeared in bond court on Friday, where they were denied bond and ordered to stay away from the victim.

Police are expected to give an update on the case, Friday afternoon.

