MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have made two arrests in a suspected smuggling operation in the Keys.

The Tampa area men were found in Marathon in possession of 170 gallons of gasoline in containers on their boat.

The Sheriff’s Office said the men also had a satellite phone, GPS and large amount of bottled water on board.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.